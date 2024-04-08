IXUP Ltd. Issues Shares for Convertible Notes

IXUP Ltd. (AU:IXU) has released an update.

IXUP Limited has announced the issuance of nearly 145 million shares to settle the first tranche of convertible notes worth $2.175 million, under a notice adhering to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, without the need for disclosure to investors. The company confirms compliance with the relevant corporate regulations and reports no ‘excluded information’ related to the share issue. IXUP, known for its Secure Data Collaboration Suite, is also responsible for operating the Australian government’s BetStop – National Self Exclusion Register.

