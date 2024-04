IXUP Ltd. (AU:IXU) has released an update.

IXUP Limited is expanding its market presence with the application for quotation of a substantial new issuance of securities, precisely 144,999,997 ordinary fully paid shares, under the ticker IXU. This strategic move, announced on April 8, 2024, signals the company’s next phase of growth and invites investor attention to its evolving story in the financial markets.

