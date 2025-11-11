IWS Group Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

IWS Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:6663) ) has shared an update.

IWS Group Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 21, 2025, to discuss and approve the unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of dividends, if any, and the publication of the interim results announcement.

More about IWS Group Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 489,428

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$216M

See more insights into 6663 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

