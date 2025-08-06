IWG plc Updates on Total Voting Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

IWG plc ( (GB:IWG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

International Workplace Group plc announced that as of 31 July 2025, its issued share capital comprised 1,033,787,547 ordinary shares, with 20,192,191 held as treasury shares without voting rights. Consequently, the total number of voting rights available was 1,013,595,356, a figure that shareholders can use to assess their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure & Transparency Rules. This update is crucial for stakeholders to understand their position and obligations concerning the company’s shares.

GB:IWG Stock

GB:IWG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is significantly supported by strong technical indicators and a large share buyback program, reflecting market confidence and positive momentum. However, the high P/E ratio and substantial debt levels present valuation and financial stability risks. The financial performance is promising but overshadowed by leverage concerns.

More about IWG plc

International Workplace Group plc operates in the flexible workspace industry, providing office solutions and services to businesses globally. The company focuses on offering adaptable work environments that cater to the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

Average Trading Volume: 1,976,602

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.29B

