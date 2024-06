IWG plc (GB:IWG) has released an update.

International Workplace Group plc has successfully priced a EUR500 million bond at 6.50%, maturing on June 28, 2030. The funds raised will be allocated towards general corporate needs and repaying existing debt. The bond is anticipated to receive a BBB rating from Fitch Ratings Ltd.

