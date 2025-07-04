IWG Enhances Shareholder Value with Continued Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from IWG plc ( (GB:IWG) ) is now available.

International Workplace Group plc has announced the purchase of 134,117 of its own shares as part of an ongoing buyback program. This move, authorized by shareholders and executed through Jefferies International Limited, aims to cancel the shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 1,015,721,445. The buyback is part of a broader strategy initiated in March 2025 to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

International Workplace Group plc (IWG) operates in the flexible workspace industry, providing office space solutions for businesses. The company focuses on offering a range of flexible office spaces to accommodate the varying needs of businesses globally.

