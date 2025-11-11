Iwatani Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from Iwatani Corporation ( (JP:8088) ) is now available.
Iwatani Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a 2.3% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company experienced a significant decline in operating profit by 33.3%, attributed to various market challenges. The profit attributable to owners of the parent, however, rose by 51.1%, indicating a strong recovery in net income. The company also announced a dividend payment schedule and maintained its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting stability in its future outlook.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8088) stock is a Hold with a Yen1759.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Iwatani Corporation stock, see the JP:8088 Stock Forecast page.
More about Iwatani Corporation
Iwatani Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industrial sector. It is primarily involved in the production and distribution of energy-related products and services, with a focus on expanding its market presence and improving its financial performance.
Average Trading Volume: 721,881
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen379.4B
