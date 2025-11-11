Iwatani Corporation Declares Interim Dividend for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Iwatani Corporation announced an interim dividend of 23.50 yen per share with a record date of September 30, 2025, as part of its strategy to provide stable shareholder returns while supporting growth investments. This move aligns with their policy of maximizing corporate value and introduces an interim dividend starting with the fiscal year ending March 2026, without altering the annual dividend forecast.

Iwatani Corporation operates in the energy sector, focusing on providing industrial gases, LPG, and hydrogen-related products. The company is committed to enhancing corporate value by balancing shareholder returns with strategic investments.

Average Trading Volume: 721,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen379.4B

