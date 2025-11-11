Ivy Cosmetics Reports Growth in Profits Amidst Stable Financial Position

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Ivy Cosmetics Corporation ( (JP:4918) ).

Ivy Cosmetics Corporation reported a slight increase in net sales by 0.2% for the second quarter of 2025, with operating and ordinary profits showing notable growth of 9.4% and 12.2%, respectively. The company’s financial position remains strong with a capital adequacy ratio of 73.6%, indicating a stable financial outlook and potential positive implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4918) stock is a Hold with a Yen362.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ivy Cosmetics Corporation stock, see the JP:4918 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ivy Cosmetics Corporation

Ivy Cosmetics Corporation operates in the cosmetics industry, focusing on the development and sale of beauty products. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a significant presence in Japan’s beauty market.

Average Trading Volume: 29,391

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1.82B

