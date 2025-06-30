IVD Medical Announces Leadership Changes and New Board Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

IVD Medical Holding Limited ( (HK:1931) ) has provided an update.

IVD Medical Holding Limited announced significant changes in its board composition, with the retirement of Mr. Ho Kuk Sing as chairman and CEO effective July 1, 2025. He will continue as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition. The company has initiated a search for his successor, considering both internal and external candidates. Additionally, the company appointed three new independent non-executive directors, Ms. Tai Yang, Mr. Xu Da, and Mr. Zhang Jianlei, who will assume their roles on the same date. These changes are expected to bring fresh perspectives and strengthen the company’s governance structure.

More about IVD Medical Holding Limited

IVD Medical Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the medical industry. The company is primarily involved in the development and provision of medical diagnostic products and services, focusing on enhancing healthcare solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 215,804

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.34B

For detailed information about 1931 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue