IVD Medical Announces Dual Listing Plans Amid Profit Warning

IVD Medical Holding Limited ( (HK:1931) ) has shared an update.

IVD Medical Holding Limited has announced plans for a dual primary listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States, aiming to broaden its shareholder base and enhance its corporate image. However, the company has issued a profit warning, expecting a significant decrease in profit for the first half of 2025 due to increased administrative and distribution expenses.

More about IVD Medical Holding Limited

IVD Medical Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the in vitro diagnostics industry. It offers products and services related to chemiluminescence technology, and aims to enhance its market presence and shareholder value through strategic initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 201,176

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.23B

See more insights into 1931 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

