ITV plc Advances Share Buyback Initiative

ITV plc has successfully bought back 1,006,316 of its own shares at prices ranging from 79.20 to 80.40 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program initiated on March 7, 2024. These shares will be held in treasury, and post-transaction, the company’s total number of voting rights stands at 3,931,929,917. Since the start of the program, ITV has repurchased over 128 million shares at an average price of 76.21 pence each.

