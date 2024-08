ITech Minerals LTD (AU:ITM) has released an update.

ITech Minerals LTD has announced the issuance of 2,760,000 unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.12, set to expire on August 31, 2026. This move, detailed in their Appendix 3G filing on August 29, 2024, is part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market and these securities will not be quoted on the ASX.

