istyle Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter Financial Results

An update from istyle Inc. ( (JP:3660) ) is now available.

istyle Inc. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, with net sales rising by 22.6% and operating profit increasing by 36.4% compared to the same period last year. The company’s strong performance highlights its robust market positioning and potential positive implications for stakeholders, as it continues to expand its operations and improve profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3660) stock is a Hold with a Yen495.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on istyle Inc. stock, see the JP:3660 Stock Forecast page.

More about istyle Inc.

istyle Inc. operates in the beauty and cosmetics industry, providing a range of products and services focused on beauty-related content, e-commerce, and consumer reviews. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -0.49%

Average Trading Volume: 1,586,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen43.89B

