iSpecimen Appoints Katharyn Field as New CEO

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from iSpecimen ( (ISPC) ) is now available.

On November 7, 2025, iSpecimen Inc. announced significant leadership changes with the appointment of Ms. Katharyn Field as Chief Executive Officer, Secretary, and Treasurer, succeeding Mr. Robert Bradley Lim who resigned from these roles and the Board. Ms. Field, who has been serving as President since February 2025, brings extensive experience in strategy consulting and executive leadership, particularly in the cannabis industry. Additionally, Mr. Arphing (Tommy) Lee was appointed as an independent director, joining the Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. The company emphasized that these leadership changes are not expected to disrupt operations, and the Board remains focused on executing the company’s objectives.

The most recent analyst rating on (ISPC) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on iSpecimen stock, see the ISPC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ISPC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ISPC is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by weak financial performance and poor valuation metrics. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, further impacting the score negatively. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors did not contribute to the score.

To see Spark’s full report on ISPC stock, click here.

More about iSpecimen

Average Trading Volume: 6,894,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.59M

Learn more about ISPC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue