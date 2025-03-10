ispace and Kurita Water Industries Partner for Lunar Water Purification Demonstration

The latest announcement is out from ispace,inc. ( (JP:9348) ).

ispace, inc. and Kurita Water Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding to transport a water purification demonstration system to the Moon. This collaboration aims to demonstrate lunar water processing technology, potentially reducing the cost of transporting water from Earth and advancing the cislunar economy. The initiative is part of ispace’s ongoing lunar missions, including the SMBC x HAKUTO-R Venture Moon Mission 2, which is currently in progress. This partnership marks a significant step towards sustainable lunar resource recycling and contributes to the expansion of the lunar economy.

ispace, inc. is a global lunar exploration company that designs and builds lunar landers and rovers. The company aims to extend human life into space by providing frequent, low-cost transportation services to the Moon. With operations in Japan, Luxembourg, and the United States, ispace employs approximately 300 people worldwide.

