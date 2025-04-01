Islandsbanki hf. Increases Stake in Amaroq Minerals

AEX Gold, Inc. ( (TSE:AMRQ) ) has shared an announcement.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd., a non-UK issuer, has experienced a change in its major holdings as Islandsbanki hf. increased its voting rights from 2.89% to 3.12%. This acquisition highlights a strategic move by Islandsbanki hf. to strengthen its influence within Amaroq Minerals, potentially impacting the company’s governance and decision-making processes.

