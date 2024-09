Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (AU:ILA) has released an update.

Island Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced the appointment of Christopher Ntoumenopoulos as a director on September 19, 2024. According to the Initial Director’s Interest Notice, Ntoumenopoulos currently holds no securities in the company either directly or indirectly, nor does he have any interests in contracts related to the company.

For further insights into AU:ILA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.