iShares ETF Accelerates Creation Settlement Cycle

iShares MSCI India Index ETF (SG:I98) has released an update.

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited has announced a change to the creation settlement cycle of the iShares MSCI India Climate Transition ETF, which will take effect from 28 May 2024. The new settlement period for the creation of Units by Participating Dealers will be shortened from two business days to one business day post-Dealing Day. This adjustment aims to enhance the Fund’s trading efficiency and will be reflected in an updated Prospectus on the iShares website.

