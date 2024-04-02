Isetan Mitsukoshi Aims for Full Ownership of Singapore Subsidiary

Isetan (Singapore) Limited (SG:I15) has released an update.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. is set to acquire all remaining shares of its subsidiary Isetan (Singapore) Limited to make it a fully owned subsidiary. The move aims to bolster the growth of their department store business in the competitive Singaporean market by enhancing management flexibility and responsiveness to market trends and customer needs. Isetan (Singapore) has been a significant player in the region since 1970, and the acquisition marks an important strategic step.

For further insights into SG:I15 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.