ISB Corporation Reports Increased Sales but Declining Profits for 2025

ISB CORP (Japan) ( (JP:9702) ) has provided an update.

ISB Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing a 10.7% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company faced a decline in operating and ordinary profits by 20.1% and 20.5%, respectively, with profit attributable to owners dropping by 38.9%. Despite the challenges, ISB Corporation maintains a stable financial position with a slight increase in total assets and net assets. The company forecasts a modest growth in net sales for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, but anticipates a decrease in profits.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9702) stock is a Buy with a Yen2042.00 price target.

More about ISB CORP (Japan)

ISB Corporation is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It operates in the technology sector, providing software development and IT services. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions to enhance business operations and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 34,925

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen20.26B

