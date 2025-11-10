ISB Corporation Announces Subsidiary Rebranding and Relocation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ISB CORP (Japan) ( (JP:9702) ) has issued an update.

ISB Corporation announced changes to the trade names and head office locations of its subsidiaries, SSS Corporation and Computer House Corporation, to Hokkaido ISB Corporation and Kyushu ISB Corporation, respectively. These changes aim to improve business management efficiency, enhance brand visibility, and strengthen cooperation with local communities, ultimately boosting the company’s regional presence and value.

More about ISB CORP (Japan)

ISB Corporation is a Japanese company operating in the information and services industry. It focuses on enhancing business management efficiency and strengthening regional strategies to increase added value.

Average Trading Volume: 34,925

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen20.26B

