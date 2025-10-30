IRSA Announces Significant Cash Dividend for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA ( (IRS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announced a cash dividend of ARS 173.8 billion, equivalent to 2,248.41% of the stock capital, to be distributed to shareholders starting November 4, 2025. This decision, made during the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting and Board of Directors meeting on the same date, reflects the company’s financial strategy and commitment to returning value to its shareholders. The dividend distribution is subject to a 7% withholding tax as per the Income Tax Law.

The most recent analyst rating on (IRS) stock is a Hold with a $17.50 price target.

The stock’s overall score reflects strong technical indicators and positive earnings call insights, with attractive valuation metrics supporting potential growth. However, financial performance concerns due to negative profitability margins remain a risk.

More about Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima is a company based in Argentina, operating in the real estate sector. It is involved in investments and representations, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 298,234

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.2B

