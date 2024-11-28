Ironbark Zinc Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Ltd announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, with key approvals including the re-election of director Alexander Downer and a 10% placement facility. The meeting, held on November 28, 2024, saw strong support for the company’s proposals, reflecting shareholder confidence in Ironbark’s strategic direction. This outcome could positively influence investor sentiment and drive future growth.

