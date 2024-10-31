Ironbark Zinc Advances Exploration in Australia and Brazil

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Limited has made significant strides in its exploration projects, acquiring a major stake in the Simon and Anderson projects in Mt Isa, Queensland, and completing the acquisition of the Perseverance Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley. The company is also exploring strategic options for its Citronen Zn-Pb Project in Greenland, while raising A$0.715 million through a share placement as it continues to develop its portfolio in proven mining regions.

