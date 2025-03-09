Iron Road Ltd Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Iron Road Ltd ( (AU:IRD) ) has issued an announcement.

Iron Road Ltd has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company reported that it bought back a total of 82,924 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 1,149,985 securities repurchased before that day. This buy-back initiative is part of Iron Road’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

YTD Price Performance: -14.29%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $26.15M

