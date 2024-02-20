Iron Horse Acquisitions’ Securities Begin Trading on Nasdaq

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (IROH) has released an update.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has announced that its units—comprising shares of common stock, warrants, and rights—began trading separately on the Nasdaq Global Market after their initial public offering on December 29, 2023. Priced at $10 per unit, the offering raised $69 million in gross proceeds. Post-separation, the individual securities will trade under distinct symbols: “IROH” for common stock, “IROHW” for warrants, and “IROHR” for rights. Shareholders interested in separating their units into individual securities will need to instruct their brokers to coordinate with the Company’s transfer agent, with the process occurring gradually over time.

