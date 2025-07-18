IRLAB Therapeutics Secures SEK 115.7 Million Through Rights Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from IRLAB Therapeutics AB Class A ( ($SE:IRLAB.A) ) is now available.

IRLAB Therapeutics AB announced the outcome of its rights issue, which raised approximately SEK 115.7 million before costs. The rights issue was subscribed to about 61.1% with and without subscription rights, and the company plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its financial position and prepare for the next stage of its drug development projects, enhancing their appeal for potential partnerships.

More about IRLAB Therapeutics AB Class A

IRLAB Therapeutics AB is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for neurological disorders. The company primarily works on drug projects that aim to address unmet medical needs, enhancing their commercial attractiveness through strategic partnerships and licensing agreements.

Average Trading Volume: 69,188

Current Market Cap: SEK323.6M

Learn more about IRLAB.A stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue