IRLAB Therapeutics Concludes Trading in Rights Issue Subscription

An update from IRLAB Therapeutics AB Class A ( ($SE:IRLAB.A) ) is now available.

IRLAB Therapeutics AB announced the last day for trading subscription rights in their rights issue, which aims to issue new shares of series A with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The rights issue, if fully subscribed, is expected to raise approximately SEK 136 million before costs, with 85% of the issue secured by subscription and guarantee undertakings. Shareholders who do not participate may face dilution but can sell their rights to mitigate financial impact.

IRLAB Therapeutics AB is a company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of novel treatments for neurological diseases. Their primary products include innovative drug candidates aimed at addressing disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, with a market focus on improving patient outcomes in the field of neurology.

YTD Price Performance: -64.53%

Average Trading Volume: 62,997

Current Market Cap: SEK326.8M

