IRISO Electronics Announces Board of Directors Change

IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6908) ) has provided an update.

IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. announced a change in its board of directors, with Masahisa Shibata being appointed as the new Chairman and Director, effective July 18, 2025. This change in leadership is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its executive team and enhance its strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd.

IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of electronic components. The company is known for producing a variety of connectors and related products, serving a global market with a strong emphasis on innovation and quality.

