IRIS Metals Sells Kookynie Gold to Focus on Lithium

IRIS Metals Limited has announced the divestment of its Kookynie Gold Project to Nex Metals Explorations Limited, enabling IRIS to concentrate on its lithium assets in South Dakota. The deal includes Nex Metals issuing over 54 million new shares and a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty, with Nex Metals also taking over existing prospector agreements. The transaction’s completion is contingent upon regulatory approvals, with both companies working to meet these conditions swiftly.

