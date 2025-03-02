Iris Metals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

The latest update is out from Iris Metals Limited ( (AU:IR1) ).

Iris Metals Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 50,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move signifies an expansion in the company’s market presence and could potentially enhance its financial flexibility, impacting its operations and stakeholder interests positively.

More about Iris Metals Limited

Iris Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of metals, catering to various market needs in the metals sector.

Average Trading Volume: 115,720

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$41.49M

