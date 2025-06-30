Iris Energy Reaches 50 EH/s Milestone, Eyes AI Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On June 30, 2025, IREN Limited announced it achieved its mid-year target of 50 EH/s installed self-mining capacity, marking a significant milestone in its operations. This achievement positions IREN as a global leader in efficient Bitcoin mining and sets the stage for future expansion into AI infrastructure. The company emphasizes its low-cost production and resilient cash flows, which provide a strong foundation for enduring market volatility and pursuing new growth opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (IREN) stock is a Buy with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Iris Energy stock, see the IREN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IREN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IREN is a Neutral.

Iris Energy’s overall score reflects its robust revenue growth and strategic expansions in AI Cloud and Bitcoin mining. However, profitability challenges, high operational costs, and a negative P/E ratio weigh down the valuation. The stock’s technical indicators suggest strong momentum but potential overbought conditions.

More about Iris Energy

Iris Energy, operating under the name IREN Limited, is a prominent player in the Bitcoin mining industry. The company is known for its large-scale, efficient mining operations and its focus on leveraging renewable energy sources. It aims to expand into high-performance computing markets, including AI infrastructure, as part of its growth strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 17,042,123

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.37B

