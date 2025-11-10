IRIS Business Services to Announce Q2 FY26 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from IRIS Business Services Ltd. ( (IN:IRIS) ).

IRIS Business Services Limited has announced that it will release its second quarter and half-year FY26 results on November 13, 2025. An earnings call for analysts and investors is scheduled for November 14, 2025, at 4:00 PM IST. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and future prospects, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about IRIS Business Services Ltd.

IRIS Business Services Limited is a Global RegTech company that provides regulatory reporting software solutions. The company serves over 6,000 clients worldwide and its IRIS Suptech suite is used by more than 30 regulators globally, including business registries, central banks, and stock exchanges/securities commissions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,031

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 7.61B INR

For an in-depth examination of IRIS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue