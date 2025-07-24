Iridium Communications Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.15

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Iridium Communications ( (IRDM) ) is now available.

On July 23, 2025, Iridium Communications announced a quarterly cash dividend increase to $0.15 per share, payable on September 30, 2025, continuing its trend of annual dividend increases since 2023. The company reported a net income of $22 million for Q2 2025, a decrease from the previous year due to a non-recurring gain in 2024, with a total revenue increase of 8% year-over-year. Iridium’s service revenue grew by 2%, driven by a 3% increase in billable subscribers, particularly in commercial IoT. The company also updated its full-year 2025 outlook, adjusting service revenue growth expectations to between 3% and 5% and maintaining its OEBITDA guidance.

Spark’s Take on IRDM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IRDM is a Outperform.

Iridium Communications’ overall score reflects strong financial and technical performance, buoyed by strategic growth initiatives and robust operational metrics. While tariff-related cost pressures and net income variability present challenges, the company’s strategic adjustments and promising service revenue growth position it favorably in the telecommunications industry.

More about Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc. is a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications. The company serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime, aviation, oil and gas, mining, recreation, forestry, construction, transportation, and emergency services, providing critical communication services integral to these industries’ operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,218,686

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.51B

