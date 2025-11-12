Iridex Reports Strong Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

Iridex ( (IRIX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Iridex presented to its investors.

Iridex Corporation is a global leader in the development and marketing of laser-based medical systems, focusing on ophthalmology, particularly for treating glaucoma and retinal diseases. The company is known for its innovative MicroPulse technology, which offers safe and effective laser treatments.

In the third quarter of 2025, Iridex reported a total revenue of $12.5 million, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. The growth was driven by strong sales in the Cyclo G6 product family and Pascal retina laser systems, despite a decrease in medical and surgical retina system sales. The company also successfully reduced its operating expenses by 12% compared to the prior year.

Key financial highlights include a 13% year-over-year revenue growth in the Cyclo G6 product family, with 14,900 probes sold and 30 glaucoma laser systems sold. The retina product revenue grew by 4%, contributing to the overall revenue increase. Despite a net loss of $1.6 million, the company improved its adjusted EBITDA by $1.3 million compared to the previous year.

Looking ahead, Iridex’s management remains optimistic about the company’s financial performance, expecting to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025. The focus will be on continuing to reduce operational costs and maintaining cash flow positivity, supported by a strong balance sheet.

