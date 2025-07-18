IRES Announces Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Irish Residential Properties REIT ( (GB:0QT8) ) has issued an update.

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc has announced a change in its major holdings, with AVI Global Trust plc reducing its voting rights from 5.84440% to 4.79984%. This change, effective from July 15, 2025, indicates a disposal of shares, impacting the voting power within the company. The adjustment reflects a significant shift in shareholder composition, potentially influencing future decision-making processes and strategic directions.

More about Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) operates in the real estate investment trust industry, focusing primarily on residential properties in Ireland. The company is engaged in acquiring, managing, and developing residential rental accommodations, primarily targeting the Irish market.

