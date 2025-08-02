Iradimed Corp Reports Record Q2 2025 Results

Iradimed Corp ( (IRMD) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Iradimed Corp presented to its investors.

Iradimed Corporation is a leading developer of MRI-compatible medical devices, specializing in non-magnetic intravenous infusion pump systems and patient vital signs monitoring systems. In its latest earnings report, Iradimed announced record revenue of $20.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. The company also reported a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.45, up 18% year-over-year, and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share.

Key financial highlights include a gross profit margin of 78% and a record backlog for its pump and monitor products, indicating strong market demand. The company also raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to between $80.0 million and $82.5 million and expects GAAP diluted earnings per share to be between $1.60 and $1.70.

Iradimed’s strategic focus includes the commercialization of its next-generation MRI-compatible IV infusion pump, which is expected to drive sustained growth. Despite potential operational inefficiencies as the company transitions to a new facility, Iradimed remains optimistic about its long-term growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, Iradimed anticipates continued revenue growth and operational expansion, supported by its innovative product line and strong market position. The company’s management remains committed to delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

