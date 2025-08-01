Ipsen’s Real-World Study on Renal Cell Carcinoma Treatment: Key Update

Ipsen ((GB:0MH6)), Ipsen (($CC:IPN.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The recent update from Ipsen on their clinical study titled ‘Prospective Non-interventional Study of Cabozantinib as Monotherapy or in Combination With Nivolumab in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Under Real-life Clinical Setting in 1st Line Treatment’ aims to evaluate the real-world application of cabozantinib, alone or with nivolumab, in treating advanced renal cell carcinoma. This study is significant as it assesses treatment efficacy and safety in a non-clinical trial environment, providing insights into potential dose adjustments due to adverse events.

The study focuses on cabozantinib tablets, which are being tested either as a standalone treatment or combined with nivolumab. These interventions target advanced renal cell carcinoma, aiming to improve patient outcomes by understanding real-life treatment dynamics.

Designed as an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective, the study does not involve random allocation or masking. Its primary purpose is to observe treatment patterns and outcomes in a real-world setting, offering valuable data on the practical use of these drugs.

Key dates for this study include its start on September 24, 2018, and the most recent update on July 31, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and the latest insights available to stakeholders.

This study update could influence Ipsen’s stock performance by providing investors with data on the effectiveness and safety of their treatments in real-world settings. Positive outcomes could boost investor confidence and enhance Ipsen’s competitive position in the oncology market.

The study is ongoing, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

