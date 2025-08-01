Ipsen’s Real-World Study on Renal Cell Carcinoma Treatment: A Market Insight

Ipsen ((GB:0MH6)), Ipsen (($CC:IPN.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

In a recent update, Ipsen’s clinical study, titled ‘Prospective Non-interventional Study of Cabozantinib as Monotherapy or in Combination With Nivolumab in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Under Real-life Clinical Setting in 1st Line Treatment,’ aims to evaluate the real-world application of cabozantinib, alone or with nivolumab, for treating advanced renal cell carcinoma. The study focuses on monitoring dose adjustments and adverse events in a real-life setting.

The study tests cabozantinib, a targeted therapy, and nivolumab, an immunotherapy, to assess their effectiveness and safety in treating renal cell carcinoma.

This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective, meaning it observes outcomes in a group of patients over time without random allocation or masking.

Key dates include the study’s start on September 24, 2018, and the latest update on July 31, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring data relevance.

This update could influence Ipsen’s stock performance by providing insights into the effectiveness of their treatments, potentially boosting investor confidence. The study’s findings may also impact competitive dynamics within the renal cell carcinoma treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

