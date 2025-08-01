Ipsen’s Phase III Study on Dysport® for Chronic Migraine: A Market Game Changer?

Ipsen ((GB:0MH6)), Ipsen (($CC:IPN.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

In a significant move towards addressing chronic migraine, Ipsen is conducting a Phase III study titled ‘A Phase III, Randomised, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter, Parallel-group Study With Extension Phase to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Dysport® for the Prevention of Chronic Migraine in Adult Participants.’ The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of Dysport®, a Botulinum toxin type A formulation, in preventing chronic migraines, which are defined by having at least 15 headache days per month.

The intervention being tested is Dysport®, administered in two doses (A and B) intramuscularly, compared to a placebo. Dysport® works by inhibiting the release of chemicals that cause migraine pain, aiming to reduce the frequency of migraine days.

The study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel-group model. Participants and investigators are masked to the treatment allocation, ensuring unbiased results. The primary purpose of the study is prevention, focusing on reducing the frequency of chronic migraines.

Key dates for the study include its start on October 12, 2023, with an estimated primary completion and study completion date in July 2025. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

This clinical update could positively influence Ipsen’s stock performance by showcasing its commitment to expanding the therapeutic use of Dysport®. As the market for migraine treatments grows, successful outcomes could enhance Ipsen’s competitive position in the industry.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

