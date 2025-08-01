Ipsen’s Palovarotene Study: A Potential Breakthrough in Liver Impairment Treatment

Ipsen ((GB:0MH6)), Ipsen (($CC:IPN.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

In a recent clinical study update, Ipsen is investigating the pharmacokinetics of Palovarotene, a drug intended to treat conditions related to abnormal liver function. Officially titled ‘A Phase I, Open-label, Parallel-group Study to Evaluate the Single-dose Pharmacokinetics of Palovarotene in Male and Female Participants With Moderate and Severe Hepatic Impairment and Matched Participants With Normal Hepatic Function,’ the study aims to understand how liver impairment affects the drug’s processing in the body. This research is significant as it could lead to improved treatment protocols for patients with liver conditions.

The study focuses on Palovarotene, a drug administered in a single oral dose of up to 10 mg. It is being tested on three groups: healthy individuals, those with moderate liver impairment, and potentially those with severe impairment, depending on safety outcomes. The primary goal is to assess the drug’s safety and how it binds to proteins in the blood.

This Phase I study is interventional, with a randomized, parallel-group design. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is basic science. Participants are allocated into groups based on liver function, and the study aims to gather foundational data on the drug’s behavior in different physiological conditions.

The study began on March 14, 2025, with primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 31, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

Market implications of this study are noteworthy, as positive results could enhance Ipsen’s market position and investor confidence, especially if Palovarotene proves effective in managing liver-related conditions. This could differentiate Ipsen from competitors and potentially drive stock performance positively.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

