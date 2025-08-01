Ipsen’s IPN01194 Study: A New Hope for Advanced Solid Tumors?

Ipsen ((GB:0MH6)), Ipsen (($CC:IPN.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

In a recent clinical study update, Ipsen is conducting a trial titled ‘An Open-label, Phase I/IIa First-in-human, Dose Escalation and Cohort Expansion Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetic, Pharmacodynamic and Antitumour Activity of ERK1/2 Inhibitor IPN01194 as Single Agent in Adult Participants With Advanced Solid Tumours.’ The study aims to determine the appropriate dosage, safety, and effectiveness of IPN01194 in adults with advanced solid tumors, which are cancers that have spread to other parts of the body.

The intervention being tested is IPN01194, an ERK1/2 inhibitor, administered orally. This drug is intended to assess its antitumor activity and safety profile in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The study is interventional, with a randomized allocation and a sequential intervention model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment. Phase I involves dose escalation, while Phase IIa focuses on cohort expansion with selected doses.

The study began on April 3, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be determined. The last update was submitted on July 31, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the progress and potential market entry of the treatment.

This study update could influence Ipsen’s stock performance by potentially boosting investor confidence if the results are favorable. The pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, and advancements in cancer treatment can significantly impact market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue