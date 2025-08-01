Ipsen’s Elafibranor Study: A Potential Game-Changer for PBC Treatment

Ipsen ((GB:0MH6)), Ipsen (($CC:IPN.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Ipsen is conducting a study titled A Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study and Open-label Long Term Extension to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Elafibranor 80 mg in Patients With Primary Biliary Cholangitis With Inadequate Response or Intolerance to Ursodeoxycholic Acid. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of Elafibranor in reducing alkaline phosphatase levels and improving symptoms in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC), a progressive liver disease.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Elafibranor, an experimental drug, against a placebo. Elafibranor is administered orally at a dose of 80 mg daily, targeting the reduction of alkaline phosphatase levels in PBC patients.

Study Design: This Phase 3 study is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to either the Elafibranor or placebo group. It employs a parallel intervention model with quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 24, 2020, with primary completion expected by July 2024 and estimated overall completion by July 2025. The last update was submitted on July 31, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

Market Implications: The study’s progress could positively impact Ipsen’s stock performance by demonstrating Elafibranor’s effectiveness, potentially positioning it as a leading treatment for PBC. This could enhance investor confidence and influence the competitive landscape in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

