Ipsen’s Dysport® vs. Botox®: A Clinical Study Update

Ipsen ((GB:0MH6)), Ipsen (($CC:IPN.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Ipsen is conducting a multicentre, interventional, post-marketing study titled A Multicentre, Interventional, Post-marketing, Randomised, Double-blind, Crossover Study to Evaluate the Clinical Safety and Efficacy of AbobotulinumtoxinA (Dysport®) in Comparison With OnabotulinumtoxinA (Botox®) When Treating Adults With Upper Limb Spasticity. The study aims to demonstrate the non-inferiority of Dysport® compared to Botox® in terms of safety and to establish Dysport®’s superiority regarding the duration of response.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two biological interventions: AbobotulinumtoxinA (Dysport®) and OnabotulinumtoxinA (Botox®). These treatments are used to manage upper limb spasticity, with the goal of comparing their safety and efficacy.

Study Design: This is a randomized, double-blind, crossover study involving two sequences. Participants receive one cycle of Dysport® followed by one cycle of Botox®, or vice versa. The study employs quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results, with the primary purpose being treatment.

Study Timeline: The study began on June 23, 2021, and is currently active but not recruiting. The last update was submitted on July 31, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

Market Implications: The study’s outcomes could significantly impact Ipsen’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if Dysport® demonstrates superior efficacy. This could enhance Ipsen’s competitive position against other players in the spasticity treatment market, potentially influencing market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

