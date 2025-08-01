Ipsen’s Dysport® Therapy Study: A Real-World Evaluation of Post-Stroke Spasticity Treatment

Ipsen ((GB:0MH6)), Ipsen (($CC:IPN.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

In a recent clinical study update, Ipsen is evaluating the effectiveness and safety of SMART BoNT-A Therapy with Dysport® in patients experiencing post-stroke chronic upper limb spasticity. The study, officially titled ‘Effectiveness and Safety of SMART BoNT-A Therapy With Dysport® in Patients With Post-stroke Chronic Upper Limb Spasticity in Real-life Setting,’ aims to collect real-world data on the therapy’s use in patients who have been on stable oral antispastics or those without any current anti-spasticity treatment.

The intervention being tested is Dysport® SMART BoNT-A therapy, a type of botulinum toxin-A injection designed to reduce muscle tone in patients with upper limb spasticity following a stroke. This therapy is intended to improve patient outcomes by providing relief from muscle stiffness.

The study follows an observational cohort design with a prospective time perspective. It involves two groups: participants with stable oral anti-spasticity treatment and those without any anti-spasticity therapy for at least four weeks prior to the study. The primary purpose is to observe the therapy’s effectiveness and safety in a real-life setting.

Key dates for the study include its start date on May 9, 2022, and its primary completion, which has already been achieved. The study’s last update was submitted on July 29, 2025, indicating ongoing data collection and analysis.

This study’s findings could significantly impact Ipsen’s market position, potentially enhancing investor confidence and stock performance by demonstrating the efficacy of Dysport® in a real-world setting. As the study progresses, it may also influence competitive dynamics within the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the segment of treatments for post-stroke spasticity.

The study is currently completed, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

