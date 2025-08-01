Ipsen’s Dysport® Study: A New Hope for Migraine Prevention?

Ipsen ((GB:0MH6)), Ipsen (($CC:IPN.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

In a recent update, Ipsen has announced a Phase III clinical study to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of Dysport® for preventing episodic migraines in adults. The study, officially titled A Phase III, Randomised, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter, Parallel-group Study With Extension Phase to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Dysport® for the Prevention of Episodic Migraine in Adult Participants, aims to compare Dysport® with a placebo in reducing migraine frequency and severity.

The intervention being tested is Dysport®, a formulation of Botulinum toxin type A, which is intended to prevent migraines by inhibiting the release of pain-causing chemicals in the brain. Participants will receive Dysport® or a placebo through intramuscular injections across several treatment cycles.

The study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel-group model. The primary purpose is prevention, and both participants and investigators are blinded to the treatment allocations.

The study began on September 29, 2023, with an estimated completion date in mid-2025. The primary completion date is yet to be determined, but the last update was submitted on July 29, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

This clinical study update could potentially impact Ipsen’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market positioning against competitors in the migraine treatment space. The ongoing nature of the study suggests that further updates will be crucial for investors tracking Ipsen’s developments.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

