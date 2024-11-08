IPS, Inc. Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Dividend Increase

IPS, Inc. (JP:4390) has released an update.

IPS, Inc. reported a significant revenue increase of 47.6% for the first half of 2024, with net sales reaching ¥7,744 million, driven by a remarkable 152.8% growth in operating profit. The company also announced a forecasted annual dividend increase for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, indicating investor confidence. Despite slight declines in basic earnings per share, the overall financial outlook remains positive.

