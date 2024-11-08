IPS, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

IPS, Inc. (JP:4390) has released an update.

IPS, Inc. reported significant growth in its financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 47.6% to ¥7,744 million and operating profit soaring by 152.8% to ¥2,339 million compared to the same period last year. The company also showed a notable improvement in its equity ratio, climbing from 33.7% to 37.7%. Looking ahead, IPS forecasts continued growth in net sales and operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

