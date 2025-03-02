IPH Ltd. Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

The latest announcement is out from IPH Ltd. ( (AU:IPH) ).

IPH Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company reported that it bought back a total of 210,050 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 2,192,144 securities repurchased before that day. This buy-back initiative is part of IPH Ltd.’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

